Commonwealth raises competency concerns for man accused of killing 2 people at Jeffersontown Kroger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gregory Bush, who is accused of shooting and killing two people at a Jeffersontown Kroger last year, was in court Tuesday for a pre-trial conference.
Maurice Stallard and Vicki Lee Jones were the two victims from the shooting in October. Bush is charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and two counts of wanton endangerment. He has pleaded not guilty.
In Tuesday’s hearing, the prosecutor, Milja Zgonjanin, said the commonwealth’s attorney office has turned over evidence, but there will be more to come.
“The commonwealth has turned over its initial round of discover,” Zgonjanin said. “The discovery is ongoing at this time. It’s relatively voluminous.”
Angie Elleman, one of the public defenders appointed to represent Bush, addressed the judge about the commonwealth’s discovery.
“We have received an initial batch of discovery,” Elleman said. “I certainly anticipate that there is more discovery outstanding that we anticipate receiving.”
The prosecutor also stated a concern about competency Tuesday.
“I would like to place on the record at this time, and we briefly touched on it off the record, there has been an issue with competency surrounding this case from the beginning,” Zgonjanin said.
The defense has not filed any motions so far regarding Bush’s competency.
“As to competency, it hasn’t been raised," Elleman said. "And I don’t think it’s something I’m prepared to address or raise at this time. We’ll come to the court if and when we’re ready to raise that.”
Bush is also facing six federal charges for the shooting, including three hate crimes. If convicted, the federal and state charges both carry the possibility of the death penalty. His next hearing is set for March 15.
Related Stories:
- Federal hate crime charges filed against accused Kroger shooter
- Accused Kroger shooter has history of mental illness and racist comments
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.