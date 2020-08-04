LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Is there a serious investigation into a possible violation of Breonna Taylor's civil rights?
That's what community activist Christopher 2X said Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, wants answered as the investigation into her daughter's death continues.
2X and his organization, Game Changers, along with local law students met with the FBI on Tuesday morning on Palmer's behalf for a second time to get an update on the status of the Taylor investigation, including the investigation into possible civil rights violations, and to address questions and concerns about the investigation.
One of those concerns, 2X said, was about the postal worker who shared the information that lead to the "no-knock" warrant being issued and executed on Taylor's apartment.
"The broad report, as it relates to the postal inspector talking in the media almost close to two months ago, and him saying in the media, to the general public, that no strange packages ever went to Breonna Taylor's apartment, based on what the postal inspectors observed and investigate -- that goes directly into the warrant issue," he said.
2X said the FBI answered a lot of their questions but could not give many direct answers so as not to jeopardize the investigation. He said the FBI reassured them that they are taking it as seriously as they can take it as far as putting their top agents on the investigation, including three civil rights attorneys from Washington, and wouldn’t be investigating unless they had “serious concerns” surrounding the case.
He said they asked the FBI team working on the Taylor investigation how serious they are taking the investigation into possible civil rights violations
"We can clearly state today they are very serious about this issue," 2X said. "They are very serious about trying to get to the bottom line of was the warrant that was executed that night or early morning of that Friday morning of March 13, a warrant that was justified to go in that dwelling. And if it wasn't justified, will people be held accountable as it relates to how that warrant came about and how they're not going to excuse that kind of behavior as it relates to her civil rights being violated."
2X said the FBI's investigation is focused on looking into civil rights violations, which he said would lead to a criminal investigation.
"If they violated her civil rights, it is a criminal issue,” he said. “Because, what they've explained to us is if there was any tampering with that warrant, putting that warrant together and falsifying information on it, if they do any interviews with anybody connected to the Breonna Taylor shooting and they find out that those statements were not true, they would go as much as charging that person with lying to the FBI."
2X said he's confident the FBI will hold those involved in the case accountable if it is determined that the warrant used for the March 13 raid on Taylor's home was not justified.
"They're clearly not going to do what Attorney General (Daniel) Cameron is doing as it relates to probably the shooting issue. They're more or less about concentrating on was her civil rights violated ... They're not going to turn a blind eye to anything, and they're serious about getting to the bottom line of the truth,” 2X said. “And they know that's going to make officers uncomfortable. It's going to make some citizens uncomfortable. But at the end of the day, they need to get to the truth."
He brought several law students from U of L with him so they could learn about federal involvement in Taylor's case and ask questions. 2X said it's important to involve young people in the conversation to "break the ice" with law enforcement and federal investigators.
"The main thing really from the conversation that I took away was that they're really trying to build a healthy relationship with the community," said Tytianna Wells, a doctoral student at the University of Louisville. "They're trying to provide information about the case. They are looking from being able to resurrect the actual crime scene of that night that Breonna Taylor was killed. They are resurrecting that scene so we can see from beginning to end to see what actually happened."
The shooting of Taylor, a Black woman, at the hands of LMPD officers Sgt. Jon Mattingly, Det. Myles Cosgrove and Det. Brett Hankison has drawn national scrutiny and more than a month of protests both local and across the nation. Taylor was shot five times when officers burst into her home during an early morning raid after police obtained a no-knock warrant.
Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired at officers when they rushed in, allegedly hitting Mattingly in the leg. Walker has told police that he thought he and Taylor were being robbed. Walker initially was charged with attempted murder, but the charge has been dismissed.
Nothing illegal was found at the home. Hanksion has since been fired, but the other two officers remain on administrative leave from the department while the Public Integrity Unit investigates.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.