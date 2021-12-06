LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A community aid station was installed at a southern Indiana bar in hopes of saving more lives.
Clark County Health Department placed an AED Stop the Bleed Kit and a Narcan kit, which is a medication used to block the effects of opioids, at Sweathogs Bar and Grill in New Washington. It will allow for trained bystanders to administer CPR.
Uncontrolled bleeding, overdoses and cardiac problems are leading causes of out-of-hospital deaths. Doctors said having an aid station available will allow lifesaving care to be given sooner.
"To have these out in the community provides some basic stabilization that any community member can help a fellow citizen," Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said.
The Clark County Health Department said it will be providing CPR and Narcan training for employees. Officials said they hope to have stations 15 minutes or less from every person in the county.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.