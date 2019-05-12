LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Life SDA Church supported new moms in a big way on Mother’s Day.
The church hosted its second annual community baby shower Sunday to help hundreds of mothers.
"We just want to let mothers in the community know that we have their backs and we're here to support them,” Senior Pastor Jacques Francois said.
The event provides new and expecting mothers with essentials they need to raise their babies.
"I just really appreciate the opportunity to be able to come out and to be able to reap some of the benefits of this program,” Shanell Rodgers said.
Rodgers is expecting her second daughter due next week.
"You can never be ready for another baby you just kind of have to do what you think you need to do until that time comes,” she said.
She knows life is about to get a lot more expensive and is grateful for the church's generosity.
"Having these resources and people that are willing to do this for you makes things a lot more smoother with the process of having a new child,” Rodgers said.
Wellcare and Norton Women's Care sponsored the event. Moms left with food, diapers, wipes, bottles and gently used clothes.
“Our goal is to give our mothers everything that would receive at a regular baby shower,” Francois said.
The event gives these new mothers support when they need it most.
"One of the things that we don't want is for our mothers to have to choose between buying food and buying diapers for their babies,” Francois said. “And so we wanted to take at least one item off of their list."
Checking those items of the list can make a world of difference as they start the journey of motherhood.
"Some of them even with that sigh of relief ... just knowing that they can at least start in a good space for their children,” Francois said.
The hope is to make next year’s community baby shower even bigger and better. Planning is already underway. If would like to donate or volunteer your time, you can call the organizer at 502-640-5366.
