LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in west Louisville came out Sunday to a community day of fun.
There was food, bounce houses, pony rides and even vendors. Relators, bankers, life insurance agents came out to give neighbors who need help, a little more information.
The pastor of Greater Galilee Church said this event is just one of the things in west Louisville that keep the area united.
"West Louisville is the place to be," Dr. Eric Johnson said. "We have potential. We have healthy communities within west Louisville. We have people who are serious about being neighbors and making a difference."
Nearly 300 people attended the event.
