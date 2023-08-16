LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's just a couple days left before some Jefferson County Public Schools students go back to school.
Many avoided time on the extended summer break at home on the sofa or in front of video games. Some students went to places like the Portland Community Center where there's a curriculum in place for them to continue learning and growing.
The students are guided by graduate students like Christa Harris.
"It's not all about learning," Harris said. "We play games, we do our activities, and I develop relationships with a lot of the children."
While JCPS continues to work out transportation kinks, organizations across the city are stepping up to help with students and stop the summer slide.
"When students go home for the summer, and then they don't go back to school until August ... It can be detrimental," Allison Ogle, chief development officer for the nonprofit I Would Rather Be Reading, said.
I Would Rather be Reading provides tutoring for students.
"Right now, it's such a hard time for our community," Ogle said. "I mean, for everyone involved, parents, families, staff, at JCPS ... it's just a tough time."
That's why the organization is partnering with Evolve 502 and the parks department to open the doors at three community centers.
"We've got one at Sun Valley Community Center, out in Valley Station, we have the Portland Community Center and then we have South Louisville Community Center open on Taylor Boulevard," Ogle said.
The centers each hold up to 40 students and parents are invited to drop their children off while schools are closed.
"They will do the curriculum that we created in house called mindful literacy," Ogle said. "And it's all about the core competencies of social emotional learning."
Despite the first day of school drama, many of the high school students are ready to try it again on Monday.
"Hopefully the bus thing doesn't happen again, but I am excited," Tia Weaver, a sophomore in high school, said.
All three community centers will open again on Thursday at 9 a.m.
