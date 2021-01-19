LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An outpouring of support has been rolling in for a Lexington volleyball coach as he battles the coronavirus.
According to a report by LEX 18, people from across the country have been reaching out since Chris Beerman, director of Lexington United Volleyball, was hospitalized with COVID-19 about two weeks ago.
"Chris is just a huge influencer in the world of volleyball, not just here in Lexington," family friend Jennifer Morgan said.
And the people who have called want to know how they can help.
"The only thing I could literally tell them to do was just pray, you know, keep the family in their thoughts and prayers and to send as many positive vibes as you could toward Chris," Morgan said.
But everyone wanted to do more, she said, and because the pandemic makes it difficult to be there for the family physically, she set up a GoFundMe page that raised over $45,000 in just two days.
"What they do with this money, if it helps them financially with anything, I'm glad we had the opportunity to help them," she said. "If it's something they want to take and give back and do whatever, that's completely up to them."
The page is mostly about showing the family how much they're appreciated, she said.
"You've just got to find creative ways to go about showing your support and love and, you know, hopes and prayers through different ways," Morgan said.
It's been difficult to not have her coach over the last couple of weeks, but amazing to see the support, said Caroline Cole, who's been a Lexington United player for nine years.
"Seeing how many different coaches and players across the country were donating was really just nice to see the whole volleyball community come together," Cole said.
The messages on the fundraiser page all share the same hopes for Beerman's recovery.
"Chris is a firefighter and Chris is going to do everything he can to get through this," Morgan said.
And that support from the volleyball community will continue, she said.
"You have all these people coming together to one support one family," Morgan said, "and just show their love and to be able to give back for everything they've given to them."
