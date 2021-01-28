LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City planners want more community feedback in reimagining Broadway in downtown Louisville.
A project called "Broadway All the Way" came to life in late-2019 to focus on making the six-mile stretch of Broadway — from Baxter Avenue to Shawnee Park — safer for drivers and pedestrians.
Details about current MSD work on Broadway and an overview of the Broadway All the Way project can be found here.
Michael King, an urban planner with Louisville Metro's Office of Advanced Planning and Sustainability, is one of the leading forces behind the Broadway All The Way initiative.
"We've already gotten a lot of feedback from the community, but we want to make sure, being where we are now, we are being reflective of what we've heard from the community," King said.
For a summary of Phase 1 of the project, click here.
King is looking for more community input on how people would like to see Broadway reimagined.
To take the online survey and look at current concepts, click here or text 502-273-5463 with specific ideas to share.
"The initial feedback we've gotten so far has been really positive," King said. "I think people are excited about sort of reimagining this corridor, making it a safer place that works for everybody."
King said he expects ideas to continue rolling in through February and then really start focusing on one main design for a preferred plan for Broadway's future.
He said it will take time to get all the funds together and actually begin any kind of construction.
