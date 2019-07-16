MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Vietnam veteran who fought for his country recently died without family to remember him. On Tuesday, an Indiana community came together to make sure his life gets the recognition it deserves.
The Madison community, soldiers and veterans are here to pay their respect.— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) July 16, 2019
Miller passed away in a nursing home on May 30. pic.twitter.com/JLUmTejq9I
In Madison, veterans and other members of the community gathered for a funeral to ensure Larry Wayne Miller was honored as a hero and that he didn't make his final journey alone.
Miller was buried at the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery on July 16, thanks to the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre.
Miller, an Indianapolis native, served in the Vietnam War and rose to the rank of Specialist 4.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1972 to 1975 before he was honorably discharged. He then served three more years in the U.S. Army Reserve.
Miller's parents and several siblings all passed away before him. He had virtually no family left and was cared for by friends until he passed away on May 30 at a nursing home in Greencastle, Ind.
Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre donated a casket and picked up Miller's remains so that he could be properly laid to rest Tuesday.
"I've had calls from all over the United States," said Rodney Nay of Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre. "I've had emails, text messages, people offering flowers, to come sing, to come speak, veterans groups that are going to be there to show all of this honor and dignity. It's overwhelming, heartwarming."
Visitation was held Tuesday afternoon, followed by a funeral service and burial at 1 p.m.
The funeral director says more than 300 people showed up to honor Miller.
