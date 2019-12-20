LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At the corner of Breckenridge Street and Baxter Avenue, Highlands Community Ministries serves neighbors in need. It's a hub for a coalition of congregations in the Highlands, which provides food and emergency financial assistance.
And that's why Danah Smith was heartbroken to arrive at work Thursday to find so much of the HCM Christmas collection gone.
Volunteers had sorted gifts for more than 300 people, ready for each person to pick up two gits and a gift card. Pictures from Sunday night show packages sitting on every pew.
"It didn't hit me until I actually looked in the pews, and the bags were torn open, and stuff was all over the floor," said Smith, senior outreach director at HCM. "I was shocked."
Pickups and deliveries started Monday, but sometime Wednesday night, Executive Director Troy Burden said about $4,000 in donated gifts and gift cards were stolen.
"There was a lady who asked for an urn for her mom's ashes," Smith said, fighting back tears. "That was taken."
The staff said there are no cameras in the sanctuary to see who did it. The thief broke in through a side door that's now been boarded shut.
Sherri Jenkins, who has two grandchildren as well as a daughter who's had two strokes, said it makes her sad to see someone do that, particularly around the holidays when so many people are struggling.
"Don't let them steal your joy," Jenkins told Smith as she gave her a card with a scripture passage on it.
The church group scrambled, buying gift cards where they were unable to replace gifts.
"It's a little heart-wrenching, to be honest, but then at the same time, the generosity of the community comes back out," Burden said. "(We want to) make sure everybody had something under the tree for Christmas."
And HCM leaders said they've been overwhelmed with the community's response. A wave of community members are now donating online to replenish that loss.
No Grinch can steal this Christmas, because it's better to give than receive.
"I prayed for them, really," Smith said. "So honestly, I have forgiveness in my heart, and I pray they get help."
Call the Louisville Metro Police Department if you have any tips on who broke into the building. And if you'd like to donate to HCM, click here.
