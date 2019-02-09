LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Nelson County say an elderly Jeffersonville man was rescued after he spent several hours trapped inside his car after it went off the road.
According to a news release, on Thursday around 11:50 p.m., deputies went to the area of Louisville Road and Hialeah Drive on a welfare check.
Officials say a caller stated he was going south when he thought he saw a vehicle's emergency lights flashing off the right side of the road.
The caller told a dispatcher that he was able to confirm that he had seen emergency lights, and the driver stayed at the scene until help arrived.
When deputies arrived, they found a 2009 Nissan Sentra, that was driven by 93-year-old Carl Keown of Jeffersonville, Indiana. Authorities say his car went off the right side of the road and went about 250 yards down a steep embankment, through a gate and into a wooded area along a creek bed.
Police hiked down to the car and found Keown inside. Police say he was alert and conscious, but complaining that he was hurt in several areas. He was also "cold to the touch."
One deputy stayed with Keown, while another deputy gathered a cold emergency kit.
Keown told police he had been trapped inside his vehicle for at least six to eight hours.
Once additional officers arrived at the scene, Keown was rescued from his car, taken to a nearby ambulance, and transported to University Hospital, where he received treatment.
