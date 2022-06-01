LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mourners still don't know the boy's name or where he came from, but a southern Indiana community is paying its respects to the child found in a suitcase more than a month ago.
Donations helped fund a funeral on Wednesday at the Weathers Funeral Home in Salem, Indiana, and his final resting place at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Police have said the child's body was discovered by a mushroom hunter in Washington County on April 16. Investigators believe the child was 5 years old but they don't know where he died.
The child was clean, clothed and appeared to be well cared for, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls. No significant injuries were found on the child during the autopsy, which showed he died from an electrolyte imbalance.
The child's death from electrolyte imbalance was most likely due to gastroenteritis, or, in other words, vomiting and diarrhea, leading to dehydration, Sgt. Carey Huls said at a news conference last week.
Investigators have checked a national database for missing children but have found no match, Huls said. They believe the child died sometime in the week prior to his discovery.
Police have created a special tip line for people to share information about the child, 1-888-437-6432. A photo of the suitcase provided by state police showed it had a distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back.
