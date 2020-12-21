LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Help is on the way to turn more people in Louisville into homeowners.
The city on Monday announced an agreement with community development organization REBOUND.
The partnership will help create a new community-led land trust in the Russell and Smoketown neighborhoods.
The land trust will provide both legal and financial help for people who may not otherwise be able to afford a home.
It's also designed to help prevent the displacement of neighbors in areas that are seeing a lot of investment.
Officials say they hope the trust helps address the racial divide in homeownership in Louisville.
"To me, these disparities are unjust and they're unacceptable. And they're also the product of centuries of housing discrimination," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.
Officials say it will be several years before construction on new, affordable homes begins.
