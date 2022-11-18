LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of developers, realtors and neighborhood lifers set out Friday afternoon to explore the Taylor Boulevard/New Cut Road corridor.
Starting at Colonial Gardens, the group was on a mission to show off the possibilities awaiting those who could invest in south Louisville.
"We hope to see a lot of excitement in the way of interest and we want folks to become more familiar with what opportunities do exist, to maybe rethink about some of the existing spaces we have," said Metro Councilwoman Nicole George, who represents the area.
George led the tour alongside the Southwest Dream Team's Taylor/New Cut Network, taking a group by bus to view various places, like community churches looking for tenants, and to available commercial properties, like the former Walgreens off Taylor Boulevard.
"We have some some transition in the community where we have vacant commercial space available, and so much is happening ..." George said.
The corridor, which runs from Churchill Downs and the University of Louisville all the way into Fairdale and near the Jefferson Memorial Forest, has seen a surge of development near Iroquois Park, but there are still many opportunities available.
"The goal here is really to get folks familiar with the assets that exist out here," George said.
Joshua Hunt, a realtor who lives in Beechmont, said he and others living in the area who joined the tour want to see more development.
"I have at least 10 friends that have been clients of mine that I've moved into the area since I've lived here, because I love it so much," he said.
Many believe now, more than ever, is the right time to invest in south Louisville.
"There's only more activity happening at Iroquois Amphitheater and Iroquois Park," said Rebecca Katz, executive director of the Southwest Dream Team. "There are just tons of people moving to the area. They're going to have a loyal customer base."
