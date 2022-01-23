LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homelessness is an issue with permanent solutions, according to homeless advocates in Louisville.
A virtual panel discussion was held on Sunday that included local leaders and those who work closely with Louisville's homeless community. The group discussed possible "root causes," low-income housing needs and how city budgets and policies impact the public health crisis.
Louisville Metro Councilman Jecorey Arthur said a 2018 ordinance that provides 21-day encampment notices has been improved to include risk assessments.
"We've also added homelessness or homeless status to our local hate crime code of ordinance," Arthur said. "Now, we are trying to make sure that we're preventing crimes, we're preventing a tax, we're preventing violence done to our unhoused Louisvillians."
Last November, Metro Council approved millions from the American Rescue Plan to address the city's homelessness problem.
"In the context of the larger crisis, if we only continue to allocate $10 million to the Affordable Housing trust fund, and we took all of that money specifically for the families of the lowest level of income, at this rate, assuming that nobody moved to our city, that nobody had babies, nothing happened to our population, it would take over 1,600 years to close that housing gap," Arthur said.
It's estimated that around 150 people sleep on streets in Louisville each night, while more than 1,000 are unhoused.
