LOUISVILLE Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of the Russell neighborhood are trying to beautify the bus stop where three teenagers were shot Wednesday while waiting for their bus to Eastern High School. The community is trying to heal while trying to figure out how to stop the violence.
Sidewalk chalk in hand, Mark Pence tried to brighten up the bus stop where tragedy struck.
"What I'm doing is just trying to bring light and love and color to the block," Pence said. "When these kids are walking to these bus stops ... I put 'What do you want to be when you grow up?' as something positive."
Pence lives across the street from where three teens were shot while waiting for the bus at Dr. WJ Hodge and Chestnut streets.
In bright colors, he wrote "What do you want to be when you grow up?" and "You are loved."
"These kids aren't even being allowed to grow up," Pence said.
They're gonna be wondering, 'What am I gonna be? Where am I gonna go? Am I gonna live? Am I gonna die? Am I gonna go to jail? Am I gonna end up on drugs? Am I gonna go crazy? Am I gonna be a victim of another shooting?'" he said. "These are the things that they're thinking about."
That's why neighbors joined pastors at Moore Temple Church as a safe place to talk about what happened, receive free therapy and discuss how to find solutions.
"It's past time for us to find a way to stop the type of violence that we are witnessing," Rev. Matthew Smyzer said. "I think the wrong people have been at the table trying to address the issues."
Smyzer, the pastor of Beargrass Missionary Baptist Church, said those people should be what he calls "The 5 Ps": parents, police, pastors, principals and politicians.
"Each of those Ps have commanding power to come together, not only to figure out what's going on but to bring about solutions," he said.
Meanwhile, neighbors are coming together to monitor the bus stops in the morning while trying to bring another message to this bus stop.
"We're gonna continue to do this art," Pence said. "We're gonna continue to beautify and uplift this community instead of focusing on the negatives and shouting on the wrongs. We're gonna do the action, do the work and focus on something positive."
Pence said there will be public art therapy at the bus stop at 3 p.m. Friday where people can eat, talk and help color the block. He encourages anyone to show up and for volunteers to bring sidewalk chalk, healthy snacks and water for those who want to participate.
