LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ohio Valley Wrestling hopes to rezone the property on Presidents Boulevard near the University of Louisville's Belknap campus to train wrestlers during the week.
The community asked questions in a meeting Thursday about how much traffic the academy might create. OVW leaders said the academy they envision would hopefully house 30-40 people for night classes, two to three days per week.
The facility, just off Eastern Parkway, was closed by UofL in 2019 to save $1 million a year. It featured a basketball court, indoor walking track, weight equipment and locker rooms. The property currently has around 60 parking spots in the lot beside the building.
OVW would have shows almost every Thursday from 7-9 p.m. that would be broadcast statewide. Those shows bring in about 150 fans, and six to eight Saturday night events would likely bring crowds of up to 250, according to those behind the project.
OVW wrestling has operated a trade school for several years in the Newburg neighborhood.
