LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Housing Partnership, Inc. is hosting a community meeting Tuesday to discuss an affordable housing project in west Louisville.
The Montgomery Apartments affordable housing project has been in the works for more than three years. Crews started clearing the site at Montgomery and 26th streets in the spring. After months of construction, the project is taking shape. All five buildings are up, and most of the brick façade is finished. The complex will also have a courtyard and play space.
The $2.9 million, 24-unit apartment complex is not a Section 8 property, but vouchers will be accepted. Developers have said previously that the project is designed to fill the need for affordable housing in Portland. It will be based on income, and rent prices will range from around $700 for a two-bedroom unit to around $800 for a three-bedroom unit.
However, some neighbors have voiced concerns about just how affordable those prices will be for the neighborhood. Many rent prices in the area range from $400 to $600 per month. And some neighbors said it’s still not clear if the complex will only take Section 8 residents.
“Everybody’s got mixed feelings about it,” said Matthew Brinson, who lives nearby. “Everybody prays for the best, but we think the worst is coming. We just don’t know. I pray this is great. I hope it works out. Anything that brings property values up in Portland brings more people to the community.”
Brinson said some neighbors are concerned about how long the construction is taking, too. Montgomery Street between 25th and 26th streets has been closed for months. Brinson said no work had been done on the closed-off street until Tuesday. And neighbors are not sure what work is actually going on there or when it will be finished.
Neighbors and prospective renters are welcome to attend the community meeting to learn more about the project and ask any questions. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Molly Leonard Portland Recreation Center.
HPI said in an email to WDRB News that the group’s president would be available next week to answer questions.
