LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community members and local religious leaders came together in Louisville for a discussion surrounding racism and reparations.
The Archdiocese of Louisville's Office of Multicultural Ministries hosted a brunch and panel discussion in honor of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday. The event focused on finding solutions, fostering equality and holding conversations about reparations.
The free event was held at the Catholic Enrichment Center on West Broadway in Louisville.
