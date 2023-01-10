LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The death of a man housed at Metro Corrections on Monday afternoon marked the 13th death in 14 months inside Louisville's jail.
Tuesday, community members gathered at Jefferson Square Park downtown for a vigil and protest outside the jail, calling for immediate changes.
Maj. Darrell Goodlett, a spokesperson for the jail, said Monday that 61-year-old Ishmael Puckett was found unconscious around 2:30 p.m. and taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:19 p.m.
Puckett was being housed on the medical floor at Metro Corrections, according to Tracy Dotson, the spokesperson for FOP Lodge 77, the jail union.
While an official cause of death has yet to be confirmed by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Dotson said Puckett's death was related to natural causes. But community members who rallied Tuesday said no matter the reason why he died, there have been too many deaths inside the jail.
While Puckett was the first person housed at the jail to die in 2023, he joins a list of a dozen more who have died in just over a year.
"This can't be happening," said Phil Lloyd-Sidle, with the Buddhist Justice Collective, calling the vigil one "that should not be necessary."
Lloyd-Sidle, along with other local justice groups, marched around the jail on Tuesday carrying signs with the names of people who have died while being housed at the jail since November 2021, and sat in a moment of silence for them. They also spoke up about changes they want to see be made.
People are holding up signs with the names of the 13 people that have died, now including Ishmael Puckett. pic.twitter.com/yyQTw5mKSo— Katrina Nickell WDRB (@knickelltv) January 10, 2023
"We are here to say stop," said Lloyd-Sidle. "Find ways to reduce the number of people in the jail and find ways to keep people from being disappeared, and ignored."
Dotson said Puckett's death was not an overdose or related to drugs.
"Our observation sheets were on time and, you know, there was no lapse in security that we are aware of," he said. "And sometimes, unfortunately, these things can't be avoided."
The city has paid for two outside consultants to investigate problems at Metro Corrections. Both came back reporting similar issues including staffing, health care practices, drugs and the jail's outdated and dangerous design, among other concerns.
Dotson said, since then, improvements have already been made.
"The continuance of Chief (Jerry) Collins to put us on the spot for accountability and new equipment like the body scanners we have, which are lightyears ahead of the old ones, when it comes to detecting contraband, the K-9 unit," he said.
Collins took over as the jail's director in the spring of 2022 and has worked to correct many of the problems outlined in the consulting firms' reports that have long-plagued the facility. Those changes included the addition of body cameras for corrections officers, as well as materials to assist in medical emergencies. The K-9 unit at the jail was introduced in May 2022 in an effort to help find drugs in the facility.
As for where the jail stands on recruitment efforts to combat a staffing shortage, Dotson said the jail is still down 65 officers, which he said is an improvement compared to last year.
The Metro Corrections Peer Support Team was activated Monday to offer mental health services for people at the jail who could have been impacted by Puckett's death.
Metro Corrections has started an internal investigation into the death.
