LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Mics up, guns down was the message Wednesday night at an anti-violence rally in west Louisville.
Activists and family members who have lost loved ones to violence gathered at South 28th Street and West Kentucky Street with balloons and candles in hand.
More than 100 people have been killed in Louisville so far in 2020. Pastor Leonard Boyd, who said he has attended at least 20 funerals this year, is asking for people to end their silence about the violence.
"If we're gonna to make a change, we're gonna make a difference — justice, no peace — we got to get justice," Boyd said. "The only way we are going to get justice (is) if we as a people start speaking up about what's going on in our own community and our own neighborhood."
Parents who have lost their children to gun violence spoke during the rally about the hurt they have experienced, saying they would not wish that type of pain on their worst enemy.
