LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A preacher and teacher who mentored hundreds minsters in Louisville passed away Saturday after two battles with cancer.
Dr. T. Vaughn Walker, 68, led First Gethsemane Baptist Church for nearly 35 years.
They say every preacher needs a teacher, and for hundreds in Louisville and beyond, Walker was that mentor. Perhaps no one knows that more than Keith Bush, First Gethsemane's assistant pastor who served alongside Walker for more than two decades.
"I love him, and I'll always love him," Bush said. "Pastor Walker was a loving, caring, gentle giant."
Through ministry, Walker helped bring coding classes, tutoring, a child development center and summer programs to west Louisville from his church located near Seventh Street and Algonquin Parkway.
"He loved people," Bush said. "He loved God, he loved his family, and he loved this community."
He also loved his students. Walker was the first black professor to work full-time at any Southern Baptist Convention seminary.
"It was especially meaningful here because, of course, our seminary had been founded in 1859 by faculty members who had held slaves, and the seminary had been on the wrong side of the issues when it comes to the full humanity of all people," said Adam Greenway, dean of the Billy Graham School of Missions, Evangelism and Ministry at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. "So Dr. Walker's being elected to the faculty really was a significant statement."
Walker taught about the the customs and culture of the black church and its role in the community and even after his 2016 retirement, continued to advise doctoral students until his death.
On Sunday, Dr. Albert Mohler, president of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, tweeted about Dr. Walker, calling him, "a gracious, kind, constant friend to me."
So thankful for the life and legacy of Dr. T. Vaughn Walker, longtime professor at @SBTS and the first African-American to be elected as full professor in an SBC seminary. He died late last night. A gracious, kind, constant friend to me. He loved teaching preachers. pic.twitter.com/JQQEwCs6st— Albert Mohler (@albertmohler) January 28, 2019
Clay Calloway, president of the Interdenominational Ministers Coalition described Walker as "an irreplaceable giant."
"He didn't stand tall in stature, but like Dr. King, he was very tall in terms of his contribution and the role he played in this community," Calloway said.
Walker stepped down from the pulpit at First Gethsemane in August. At the time, no one knew it would be his last sermon.
City Leaders in Louisville are planning a proclamation in his honor.
"My spirit is well in knowing that Pastor Walker made that transition, but my heart hurts because I miss him," Louisville Metro Council President David James said.
Funeral arrangements are being finalized, but organizers say it will take place on campus at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.
Walker is survived by three adult children and his wife, Dr. Cheryl Walker.
