LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community organizations are calling for peace after recent violence in the city.
"Louisville has been going through a rash of murders and shootings," Ray Barker, with National Action Network, said. "Yesterday, a young man that grew up under me got three times and is in the hospital, fighting for his life."
More than a dozen groups joined together for the Peace in the Streets walk Saturday morning in west Louisville.
Seven people have been killed since May 21, several others have been shot and survived.
Louisville has seen 35 homicides so far this year.
The groups involved in the walk are hoping for a summer of peace, and are offering resources to kids and young adults who may need help to make better decisions.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.