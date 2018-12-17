LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The people of Charlestown, Indiana, are coming together this week to honor the life of a hometown hero.
The southern Indiana community is saying goodbye to Sgt. Benton Bertram, who died in a car crash last week.
On Monday morning, American flags lined the streets leading to Charlestown High School where hundreds of people plan to pay their respects to Sgt. Bertram at his visitation on Monday and funeral on Tuesday afternoon.
Dozens of businesses and churches used outdoor signs to honor Bertram with messages of gratitude and respect.
Bertram died Dec. 12 in a car crash while he was chasing a suspect. He lost control of his car and crashed into a tree.
He was 33 years old and a 9-year veteran with the Charlestown Police Department.
One businessman says there was no question he would use his bank’s sign to pay tribute to the fallen officer.
"That was an easy decision because the police department is part of our family, and when one of your family members has something happen to them, you want to make sure you’re there for them," explained Patrick Glotzbach, director of New Washington State Bank.
On Monday morning, Sgt. Bertram's family released a written statement:
"We would like to thank the Charlestown Community and all the surrounding communities for the outpouring of support for our family and our beloved Ben. We would also like to thank everybody for respecting our privacy during this time. We would ask that everyone please keep our public safety personnel in your thoughts and prayers."
Bertram’s visitation is Monday, Dec. 17, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Charlestown High School.
His funeral is Tuesday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m. It will also be held at the high school.
The Charlestown Police Department says anyone is welcome to line the funeral procession route on Tuesday to pay their respects.
The man facing charges related to Sergeant Bertram's death is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.
Benjamin Eads, age 35, is being held in connection with the chase and fatal crash that killed Bertram last week.
He faced a judge on Friday, but the prosecution was granted 72 more hours to prepare the case.
