LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old Louisville mother's murder is still unsolved, and the community is trying to step up for the young children she left behind.
Kayla Percell was killed in Old Louisville on Friday night.
"She was in love with being a young mom," said community activist Chris 2X, who knew Percell through various anti-violence events.
After Friday night's shooting, a 1-year-old girl, 2-year-old girl, and 4-year-old boy now have to grow up without their mother. That's why the community is launching a donation drive while the children stay with a grandmother.
2X encourages donors to drop off diapers, wipes, baby items, clothing and Christmas presents.
The case is inspiring other homicide victim's families to help, like loved ones of Jose Munoz, who was killed at a local Olive Garden in February.
"It breaks your heart hearing they're not gonna have a mom, and I know what that family is feeling," Donna Munoz said. "We know what that call feels like. It's unbelievable pain that you can never describe."
"We can't be a compassionate city if we're just telling people we feel bad, or if we're saying we're sorry and we'll pray for you," said Freddie Brown, Chestnut Street YMCA executive director. "It's when we go into action and do things that support other families, that's showing our compassion."
The drive starts on Monday, Dec. 9 and goes through Jan. 2. Donations can be dropped off at two locations: the Chestnut Street YMCA at 930 W. Chestnut St. or Spring Valley Funeral Home at 719 E. Chestnut St.
Sizes for the children are as follows:
- Antonio, 4: 4T boy
- Ty'Mekia, 2: 2T girl
- Ty'Ana, 1: 18 months girl
