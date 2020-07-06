SCIPIO, Ind. (WDRB) -- Curtis Burton spent Independence Day watching fireworks with his family. But late that night, he went outside and discovered that his detached garage was on fire.
"When I walked outside, I saw my garage was fully engulfed," he said.
Days later, he's still not sure how the fire started and said there may not be enough there for fire investigators to piece it together.
"They don't hold out much hope on finding out what happened, because there's just nothing there," Burton said.
The garage is completely gone. The family's car, which was parked in the garage, is just a shell. Siding and shingles are melted off the house. Burton said the fire spread into the home's attic and destroyed belongings inside.
Burton, his wife, his two teenage daughters and his 7-year-old son all made it out of the house safely, along with the family dog. He said two outdoor cats are also safe, but another cat didn't make it. Burton is a paramedic for Jackson County EMS, so while he's used to helping others, they're now stepping up to help him during this time of need.
"There's this true sense of community when somebody’s hurting. It’s always been that way," Burton said. "When someone’s hurting here, they come together. They band together. They lift them up.”
His co-worker, Brandon Stott, has started an account through Centra Credit Union to help the family with these unexpected expenses. He said anyone who is willing can donate to the Burton Family Relief Fund.
"The biggest thing when you work for EMS or fire department, we are so close together, we’re really just one big family, and you wouldn’t wish that on anybody," Stott said. "We really need to make sure our own is taken care of right now."
Burton said this whole experience has shown him how large his support system is. He said the morning after the fire, people came over to drop off meals to last the entire day.
"I knew it was large, but I don’t think anyone could ever imagine how large it is until they experience it," he said. "It just exemplifies how wonderful an area we live in, and I’m just so thankful that I do live here."
Burton plans to rebuild a new home on the same property.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.