ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown soup kitchen temporarily closed after health inspectors found cockroaches last week. Since then, volunteers at Warm Blessings have gutted the place, with plans to soon re-open it.
Crews have been working nonstop at the soup kitchen, which has been on East Dixie Avenue since 2007.
"It's Extreme Makeover: Warm Blessings Edition," said board member Donielle Lovell, showing where workers have torn up the carpets, painted walls and fixed cracks in the building.
"We're sealing all of those spaces. The way that we do the borders around the flooring is going to ensure no little extra visitors ... come in the building," she said.
The soup kitchen serves dozens of meals every day to those facing food insecurity or homelessness in Hardin County. Last week, health inspectors found some cockroaches in the kitchen area, and closed the facility.
"We immediately started rectifying the problems," said Lovell.
Other restaurants stepped up to feed people. Local businesses volunteered to fix everything. The food pantry got so much support that its leaders decided to renovate the whole building.
"We felt like, once the community support started pouring in, that we had the infrastructure necessary to shut our building down," said Lovell, "to be able to keep maintaining our services while we make this a wonderful space for our patrons."
Board members also want to dispel rumors that the food pantry has closed for good.
"Our activities have not stopped at all," said Lovell. "Our activities are still going strong. It's just not happening in this building right now."
In the meantime, other churches are providing shelter, and volunteers are continuing to box senior meals. The shelter's hot community meals will resume when the facility reopens, which officials hope will happen Monday.
