LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been one month since LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht was killed in the line of duty, and people are still finding ways to honor her.
Dawn Beahl, the wife of a longtime police, said she knows the stress, worry and all the other pains that come with the territory.
"People on the outside, that don't have an officer in the family or a friend — they don't understand," she said.
Beahl helped create a T-shirt in honor Mengedoht.
"It's just a good way for us to help give back to the family," she said. "It's a good way to get the public involved."
Mengedoht was killed on Christmas Eve. The seven-year police veteran was in the emergency lane with her police lights on and may have been assisting a stranded motorist when police say an impaired driver crashed into the rear of her cruiser.
Since then, people and businesses from across Kentuckiana have offered support.
Sean Davis is one of them. He and his wife Amy own several Next Level Sports Nutrition stores, and they've also helped created a T-shirt to honor Mengedoht.
"We partnered with MPC Promotions and worked with them to come up with a T-shirt that we thought would portray some of the passions that Dee Dee had as far as fitness," Davis said. "She loved her dog."
Both T-shirts are being sold for $20, and the money will help support Mengedoht's 9-year old son.
"I think the T-shirts are very awesome, because they're a way to remember her, to remember her personality, to remember her love for law enforcement and working out," said Rebecca Grignon Reker, director of community engagement for the Metro Police Foundation.
A lot of the people Mengedoht touched in her seven years of service are looking for ways to repay the fallen officer.
"People have been reaching out constantly and saying, 'Let us help. Let us help support her son," Grignon Reker said.
In addition to the T-shirts, there's a raffle, and restaurants like Bearno's, Blaze Pizza and Chick-fil-A pitching in.
"It is all of Chick-fil-A, on the 28th, which is a Monday, and you go in, and you just mention Det. Mengedoht, and they will enter it into the cash register, and a portion of the sells will go to her son," Grignon Reker said.
Grignon Reker is also the widow of a fallen LMPD officer and said that Mengedoht's son will need support for years to come.
"Her son will be without his mom for the rest of his life," Grignon Reker said.
And that's why the people and businesses are eager to help.
"Since the LMPD serves and protects us every day, we just felt that this would be the right thing to do for the situation," Davis said.
You can purchase the shirts created by Davis and MPC Promotions at any of the Next Level Sports Nutrition locations:
- 2115 S. Hurstbourne Parkway
- 6661 Dixie Highway, Suite 5
- 13401 Shelbyville Road, Suite 103
