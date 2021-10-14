LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eminence Independent Schools delayed dismissal of students Thursday because of a "community threat."
Superintendent Buddy Berry declined to give further details but confirmed that Eminence Police are at the school investigating.
The Henry County, Kentucky, school is on a “soft lockdown,” meaning doors are locked and no one is coming or going from the building, according to Berry. He said dismissal is delayed for both students who go home on buses and car riders.
Berry said the threat was not within the school building, and all students and staff are safe. Eminence Independent Schools has one building for all grades.
Someone who answered the phone at Eminence City Hall said it was “a threat of violence,” but she would not give further details. Calls to the mayor and other officials have not been returned.
This story will be updated.
