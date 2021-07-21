LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community members weighed in on how Jefferson County Public Schools should spend millions of dollars in pandemic relief money.
The district held a meeting Wednesday evening to discuss how its third round of ESSER — Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Funding — will be spent.
The funding comes from the federal government's American Rescue Plan.
JCPS is working with the community to decide how to spend the more than $380 million the district has available.
The group on Wednesday discussed the results of an online survey sent to every parent in the district.
"Their input is valued, we need it because there's so many things going on and we're a big district, and there's a wide, wide range of perspectives," Delquan Dorsey said.
All of the ESSER funds must be used by 2024.
