SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Upgrades are coming to Shepherdsville City Park in Bullitt County, and the city wants input from the community.
Two public forums were scheduled to allow the community to weigh in on three different options for the park upgrades. The first happened Tuesday morning; the second was scheduled for Tuesday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Shepherdsville City Hall.
Each of the three proposed plans have different features. The city is urging the public to not just pick one plan, but to mix and match ideas from each one.
Some of the upgrades suggested are enhancing the park's entrance, upgrading the amphitheater adding trails, splash pads and proposed sports complex.
Once the community gives their input, overall plans will be developed and presented to the city council.
WDRB will have a crew at Tuesday evening's forum. This story will be updated.
