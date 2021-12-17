LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A solar company wants to turn part of Hardin County into a huge solar farm, but some neighbors aren't on board with the plan.
The company behind the project, ibV Energy Partners, held an informational meeting from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the Hardin County Cooperative Extension Office in Elizabethtown.
About 50 people showed interest Thursday night in hearing from the developers working to bring a 1,000 acre solar farm to Cecilia.
"We've done all the studies required, and then some, to prove to the community that we are protecting them and we're building a project that's going to be very good for their community," said Robin Saiz, Vice President of Business Development for ibV Energy Partners.
The company gave a presentation and took questions afterwards.
The project has encountered some protests from neighbors, with some claiming a solar farm would have a negative effect on property values and taxes.
But company officials have said the investment would actually help reduce taxes.
Cecilia resident Trina Martin said she left the meeting with more questions than answers.
"I'm really frustrated with this," said Martin. "I don't feel like our questions are being answered. They were asked if they were going to be here the entire length of the project -- they didn't answer that. They kind of eluded that it could be sold but they never directly said they were going to be here for the long term."
Last week, ibV Solar Energy was able to get a zoning change approved as part of its Rhudes Creek Solar Project.
"The next challenge for us would be January 6th, the board of adjustments for our conditional use permits," said Saiz.
Martin says that's where the real fight will be.
"I can't say I feel any different about the project and how it's going to harm our area," Martin added.
