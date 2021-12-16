LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A solar company wants to turn part of Hardin County into a huge solar farm, but some neighbors aren't on board with the plan.
The company behind the project, ibV Energy Partners, will host an informational meeting from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the Hardin County Cooperative Extension Office in Elizabethtown.
The company will give a presentation and then take questions.
The project has encountered some protest from neighbors, with some claiming a solar farm would have a negative effect on property values and taxes.
But the company has said the investment would actually help taxes.
