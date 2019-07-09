LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police chase last week ended with a man crashing into the University of Louisville soccer stadium, leaving broken walls behind.
That suspect faced a judge Tuesday morning.
Tire marks were still visible Tuesday, a week after police say Joseph Goldsmith lost control of his car and went crashing into U of L's Mark & Cindy Lynn Soccer Stadium.
His tracks show he came to a stop in the middle of the street. That's when police arrested him.
He appeared before the judge in a wheelchair Tuesday morning, where it was revealed that he is on disability because of mental health issues -- but police say they believe he was on drugs when they found him.
According to an arrest report, Goldsmith was near campus last Tuesday, when officers heard what sounded like a car crash.
They say Goldsmith took off speeding, nearly hitting two people who were outside their car.
As officers tried to catch him, he went airborne over railroad tracks on Floyd Street near the stadium, lost control of the car, and crashed into the stadium.
During the crash, a pedestrian was hurt but didn't go to the hospital.
Goldsmith as arrested on six counts of wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, criminal mischief and failure of a vehicle owner to maintain required insurance.
The University of Louisville has not commented on the matter.
In court, Jefferson District Judge Julie Kaelin gave him a $10,000 surety bond. The bond means that if he doesn't show up to court on his next date, he'll have to pay that amount.
Goldsmith's attorney argued that his client needs a competency evaluation, citing a history of mental health issues, but Judge Kaelin denied the evaluation for the time being.
He is due back in court on July 23.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.