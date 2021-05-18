Homeowner Carlette Duffy is photographed at the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Indianapolis. A housing discrimination complaint filed by Indianapolis homeowner, Duffy, alleges that the value of her home increased by more than $100,000 after she removed items from her home that identified her race and asked a white male friend to sit in for her on an appraisal. (Michelle Pemberton/The Indianapolis Star via AP)