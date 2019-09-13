LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are new complaints against the Bullitt County jailer after surveillance video appears to show him making unprofessional statements to an employee.
In the video, Paul Watkins can be seen interacting with a nurse at the jail.
"What about this chick here?" he asks in the video. "Is she doing alright? I've come in here for an examination, girl."
Several employees have contacted WDRB complaining of a hostile and unprofessional working environment at the jail.
Sherrie Thompson, a former employee, says incidents like the one that appears in the video happen frequently at the jail. She says Watkins' belittles women, calls his attitude "chauvinistic" and says several female employees have left because of a hostile environment.
"In my opinion, he's against a lot of women," she said. "He's had a lot of women that he's yelled and cussed at.
Watkins is not commenting on the video. He took office in January.
