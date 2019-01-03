FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) – A co-chairman of the School Safety Working Group plans to file a comprehensive bill to improve security at schools across Kentucky in the legislative session that begins Tuesday, which he says will be among the Senate’s priority bills.
Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, spoke conceptually of the school safety bill he plans to file but offered few details of its contents since it’s still being drafted.
Wise, chairman of the Senate Education Committee, co-chaired the working group tasked with examining that issue after the Jan. 23 shooting at Marshall County High School that left two dead and several more injured.
He says the legislation will include elements to make schools “harder” targets, such as ensuring that all external doors are locked at schools and improving active-shooter training throughout the state, and to reach troubled kids, such as boosting the number of mental health professionals in schools across Kentucky and broadening telehealth offerings to include counseling.
“I think the focus of this is going to be a comprehensive bill,” Wise said Thursday. “I really hope we can generate bipartisan support. This should not be a partisan issue. We’re talking about the livelihood of children and students and faculty and staff members.”
Wise said lawmakers would also consider a separate measure to make it easier and more affordable for agencies to hire retired law enforcement officers as school resource officers. That’s an element of the legislative agenda for Jefferson County Public Schools, which is contemplating hiring its own security force rather than contracting with local law enforcement agencies for school resource officers.
School safety has been a critical issue that other states have grappled with over the past year. Less than a month after the Marshall County High School incident, a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., shot and killed 17 students and staff members.
In Florida, a state commission released a report of its findings Wednesday that recommended certain teachers be allowed to carry firearms on school grounds.
But Wise says that won’t be an element of his draft legislation. The only school district in Kentucky that contemplated such a move, Pike County Schools, backed off months after it passed the school board. Some school safety experts testified against arming school teachers during work group meetings.
“We did not hear a large push for that,” Wise said. “We even did a survey where we asked school personnel that were in the school systems about arming school personnel. That was not high on the priority list, from what we heard.”
The bloodshed could have been even worse in Kentucky in October. State police thwarted potential shootings in Anderson and Shelby counties after a New Jersey woman reported strange social media messages she received from the suspect, 21-year-old Dylan Jarrell, to law enforcement.
Wise says that incident reinforced the need to improve security at schools across Kentucky.
“We were very fortunate as a commonwealth that that did not turn into what possibly could have been worse that Marshall County, and Marshall County was horrible,” Wise said.
“If we have another child that is killed in a school and we sit twiddling our thumbs, shame on us,” said Rep. George Brown, a Lexington Democrat who was a member of the School Safety Working Group.
However, Wise says any sort of gun control measure will not be included in his school safety bill. Some, including some who have survived school shootings, have used the incidents to call on state and federal lawmakers to consider reforming gun laws.
“That’s a political issue, and with this, we’re sticking to school safety,” Wise said. “… You’re not going to see anything along those lines with what’s going to be coming out.”
Brown, who has pre-filed bills on gun safety and gun law reforms, contends that gun control should be a consideration as lawmakers debate how to make schools more secure.
His pre-filed bills would require that gun owners to lock their guns in storage when not in use; ban the sale of bump stocks; mandate that sellers conduct background checks before any gun purchase; and require state police to draft administrative regulations on licensing assault weapon, handgun and high-capacity magazine owners and on registering all assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.
“I don’t think we can talk about school safety without talking about how we deal with guns in our state,” Brown said Thursday.
Jon Akers, executive director of the Kentucky Center for School Safety, said while he did not think that gun control should be part of a comprehensive school safety package, he does think there should be a debate about the responsibility of gun owners to safely store their firearms.
“How many times have you picked up a newspaper and read that an unsecured firearm resulted in a child being shot accidentally, in some cases killed, because it wasn’t locked up properly?” Akers said. “I am a Second Amendment person and do believe that people have the right to bear arms and stuff like that, and I do believe that they have the responsibility to keep those firearms secured in a spot where children who are not trained in how to use guns can’t get access to them.”
For Wise, ensuring that school districts can afford the school safety measures will be key. While lawmakers may not crack open the budget to appropriate funds immediately, Wise said any changes passed this year will be contingent on funding in next year’s biennial budget.
He noted that the Cabinet for Health and Family Services has indicated that Medicaid dollars could be available to fund some aspects of the proposal, namely providing more mental and behavioral health services for students.
Akers, who was also a member of the work group, says school districts deserve such financial certainty.
Beyond state funding, Akers said districts can get more tax money from their communities for school safety – as the Fayette County Board of Education did this year in passing a 5-cent property tax increase – or find additional funds through donations or grants.
“It’s no secret that some of our poorer school districts are having a tough time even making payroll right now,” Akers said.
It’s unclear exactly how a school safety bill will fare in the upcoming legislative session, but Wise is optimistic that the General Assembly will pass the measure. He hopes to garner support from Democrats and that the legislature will approve the measure as “a caucus of one,” he said.
“It will be one of our biggest priority bills for this session,” Wise said, referring to the Senate’s top legislative items. “… I’ve found in my time in Frankfort there’s no easy bill that you ever have. It’s still going to have a lot of testimony that’s required of this, but we received so much testimony and so much input. I think we did a phenomenal job with what we’ve collected and putting this into a really comprehensive bill that I think Kentucky should be proud of.”
Asked whether he would support Wise’s bill as a member of the working group that explored school safety this year, Brown was noncommittal and said he would need to see the legislation and consult with his fellow House Democrats before deciding whether to support the bill.
Still, he said there will likely be “an awful lot in there that we can support” based on what he’s heard about the legislation.
“Hopefully we can get it all right,” Brown said. “We can dot all the I’s and cross all the T’s, and we can have debate about it, and we can come out with a clean bill that the citizens will see as being on-point and right for the commonwealth, and we can have our children go to school in the morning and come home at night every day.”
