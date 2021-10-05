LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A plan to better deal with alcohol license violations for Louisville businesses is expected to be voted on this week.
The plan is a compromise among city leaders after an idea to change bar closing time from 4 a.m. to 2 a.m. was shot down.
The compromise would spend $388,000 of America Rescue Plan funds to supplement Metro Louisville Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC). Currently, there are eight ABC officers in Louisville, which includes the director, according to Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong. There are more than 1,300 businesses with alcohol licenses in the city.
"One thing we've heard is that bar owners, bar staff, they're seeing new issues that they haven't seen before," Chambers Armstrong said. "They're seeing more people bringing weapons into bars."
Chambers Armstrong, D-8, who represents the Highlands, proposed changing bar closing times it to 2 a.m. — at least temporarily — after a string of violence near bars in the area over the summer.
"The initial plan to change bar hours was based on this plan that we should change the system to have better public safety outcomes," she said. "Of course, it's always preferable to go after the bad actors that are actually causing the safety risks as opposed to putting blanket rules in place for everyone."
The new plan will add three ABC officers and include training for bar owners and staff.
"Under state law, you're not supposed to be allowing people with guns into bars, but what are you supposed to do if someone already has one in there?" she said. "There are more guns on the street. There are more guns showing where they shouldn't."
The plan will be voted on Thursday in the Louisville Metro Council Budget Committee. If passed, it would be voted on by the full Metro Council.
