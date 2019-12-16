JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville High School choir teacher recently called it quits — but not before a big send-off last Thursday.
Leslie Gabhart has been leading students in song for decades.
"The best past that I get to teach them about something I'm passionate about," Gabhart said. "I was fortunate to be able to come in and do what I love to do every single day. Not many people can say that."
But last Thursday, all of that came to an end.
"This is my last concert tonight," she said. "I'm retiring."
It's a break — or a rest — of sorts, after years and years of memories.
"I was in her first class here at Jeffersonville High School ... her first choir class and concert choir," said Ronnie Breedlove, a former student. "Leslie is more like a mother to all of us. Not only in the classroom does she care for us and educate us, but she inspired out outside the classroom."
Kamryn Conn, another former student, agrees.
"The countless amount of extra time that she spent on these shows and these choirs and making sure that all of her kids have opportunities even outside of school ... she's a very special woman and I think she's touched a lot of lives," she said.
But no one knows her more than Jordan Rachel, Gabhart's son.
"She's kind of unusual for teachers because she's touched so many people because of class sizes," Rachel said. "I mean, she's probably taught thousands and thousands of kids in over 35 years."
"For the Christmas concert, they do 'Joy to the World.' Tonight's a really special night, but really every concert they do there's a certain amount of alumni that come and get on that stage and sing 'Joy to the World.' And they all remember their parts. They all get in there and everybody just kind of like reminisces on their days of choir and hanging out and being together."
The concert was a great success, and when "Joy to the World" finally came, former student after former student lined up to give Gabhart a hug and tell her what she meant to them. Gabhart was overwhelmed.
"Seeing those faces coming up ... and when they all started coming up for 'Joy to the World,' I was just overwhelmed," she said. "I wasn't expecting that. I really ... I knew that they were doing the 'Joy to the World' at the end. That would be so much and plenty. I had no idea they had done that. It was amazing. It was just the most amazing thing I think that ever happened."
