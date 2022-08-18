LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A concrete plant is mixing up concerns from hundreds of residents in east Louisville.
Neighbors of the Lake Forest neighborhood are upset about a perceived lack of notice, the location of the plant and how it will impact their kids.
Work is already underway at the plant on Aiken Road. It's located just across the street from a subdivision and Stopher Elementary School. A church also sits just down the road.
The pews at the church were packed for a night of testimony on Thursday, but it wasn't for a Sunday service or bible study.
"But we should be here now ... shame," one resident said.
Hundreds of neighbors were there to point out a problematic process. A public meeting about Sunshine Concrete's plant proposal was held back in March, and 44 households should have been notified about it.
"I know people are angry about the notification process, as Director (Emily) Liu said, the applicant signs an affidavit on the labels that went out. I know that many people that are on that list are willing to sign that they did not receive it," Councilman Anthony Piagentini, R-19, said.
No one from Lake Forest gave input during the meeting. Metro Development Review Committee member Jeff Brown commented on the lack of participants during its March 2 meeting, saying he was "a little surprised" there was no on in attendance speaking in opposition.
Those who have spoken with WDRB News about the project said they just recently learned about the plan, some as recently as last week.
The site of Thursday's meeting is a house of worship built more than 50 years ago when Lake Forest looked very different.
"This was all cornfields behind us," one neighbor said. "Lake Forest itself has continued to crow. It's probably doubled in size in the last 22 years."
As the area changed and families moved in, some of the empty land remained zoned for heavy industrial use, a status that dates back to at least 1982.
One woman raised questions at Thursday's meeting about the possible environmental impact of the plant.
"So it's a concern as far as the residue, basically air pollution that can be created from a concrete facility," Carla Dixon said.
Health concerns are one way neighbors can have a voice, through the Metro Air Pollution Control District, which ensures healthy air for breathing and economic prosperity for everyone in the city.
"We've let folks know that we will open up a public comment period, and schedule a public hearing, once we have the proposed permit for this facility," said Rachael Hamilton, director of the Metro Air Pollution Control District.
In addition to those concerns, is the matter of trust.
"We cannot get an email, OK, to tell us about these meetings. How are they gonna tell us when the air quality has diminished, and your children are breathing this poison," one woman said.
A neighborhood, left rattled and hoping to avoid the rumble of concrete trucks down their streets.
For those who want to make sure they stay on top of possible developments in their neighborhoods, there is a way to sign up for alerts and to follow the air pollution permitting process. To sign up for alerts, click here. To follow the air pollution permitting process, click here.
