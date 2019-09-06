OTISCO, Ind. (WDRB) -- The fields of the Concrete Lady, that are usually the first stop for that next neighborhood talker, played host Friday to a yearly concrete trade show.
Several hundred business owners, who have constructed success in the concrete business, made the trip to share tricks of the trade and get that next great statue idea.
"If you want to do what we do, you need to be here," said Christine Whitt.
Whitt made the trip from Jacksonville in the midst of the uncertainty surrounding Hurricane Dorian's path.
"Every time they had an update, it changed a little bit," Whitt said. "I got in the work truck, beat the evacuation traffic, came up to Kentucky to see my dad and then came here."
Jo Kiourtzidis was in the Hoosier state too as the storm battered her coastal North Carolina home.
"You just have to wait and clean up afterward," Kiourtzidis said. "You're going to do that either way, so you might as well be here."
The show is that important to the business they've built.
It wraps up Saturday night.
