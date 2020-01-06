LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A plan to build new condos near a busy intersection in Jeffersontown is one step closer to becoming a reality.
On Monday, the city's planning commission unanimously gave the developer a green light.
The plan is to build 21 two-story condos near the intersection of Watterson Trail and Stony Brook Drive, not far from South Hurstbourne Parkway. Some neighbors, though, fear the development could make traffic and flooding problems worse in the area.
Jeffersontown council members will ultimately decide whether to rezone the land to allow for the condos to be built.
