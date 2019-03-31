Conference in Louisville teaches people the dangers of distracted driving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The LifeSavers Conference at the Kentucky International Convention game teenage drivers a chance to put the brakes on distracted driving before it can start.
The Driving Essentials XE is an interactive way to engage teenage drivers with a training simulation made specifically for Xbox at home. It teaches new drivers about dangerous situations without them actually being in danger.
Safety officials say the majority of serious crashes are due to preventable mistakes like distracted driving.
"If the school doesn't offer driver's education, this is a great way to give them the opportunity to learn basic driving skills in a fun way so they will get rewarded for it," said Van Burns with Virtual Driver Interactive.
Safety experts say 16-year-olds are three times more likely to get into crashes.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.