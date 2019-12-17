LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new funding bill expected to be passed by Congress will raise the minimum age limit for buying tobacco products from 18 to 21.
The Tobacco-Free Youth Act is now part of the 2019 year-end funding bill. The act would raise the minimum age for purchasing any tobacco product, including e-cigarettes and vaping devices.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, and Sen. Todd Young, R-IN, introduced similar bills in the spring. If the House and Senate pass the government funded bills and President Donald Trump signs the legislation, the new rules would take effect by the end of summer.
As to how the law would be enforced, Young said he couldn't say but noted it will make an impact.
"This will help keep middle and high school students safe as tobacco products we see increasingly falling into their hands," he said.
A study shows that more than 6 million middle and high school students used some kind of tobacco product in 2019. E-cigarettes were the most commonly used product.
The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky calls it an epidemic.
"When you give them a little bit of nicotine, they want more and they want more," spokeswoman Bonnie Hackbarth said. "It's much easier to become addicted to nicotine when you're a kid."
According to McConnell and Young, raising the age from 18 to 21 will significantly lower that number.
"It's going to save a lot of lives, a lot of money," Young said.
The House already passed a package that includes the bill. It now heads to the Senate.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.