LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The U.S. Congress has passed a bill to raise the nationwide minimum age to buy tobacco products to 21. President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill into law this week.
The Tobacco-Free Youth Act covers products including e-cigarettes and vaping devices, according to a news release from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who introduced the legislation with U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.
McConnell said he secured the bill in the Fiscal Year 2020 government-funding agreement, and that the bill aims to "stem the tide of early nicotine addiction among youth in Kentucky and across the nation."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 6 million U.S. middle and high school students this year were current users of tobacco products, with 1 in 3 high school students and 1 in 8 middle school students reporting using some type of tobacco product in the past 30 days.
Vaping especially has received an enormous amount of public and government scrutiny this year because of e-cigarette-related deaths. As of Dec. 10, CDC had reported 52 vaping-related deaths and 2,409 hospitalizations in all 50 states, Washington D.C, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
"It is because of my position as a tobacco state Senator that I introduced this bill," McConnell said, "and it is because of my role as Senate Majority Leader that President Trump will be signing the Tobacco-Free Youth Act into law by week's end."
