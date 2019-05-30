LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lawmakers are getting an inside look at Fort Knox by sending their staff members to the base for a week.
Eleven congressional staff members from across the country, and from across the aisle, arrived at Fort Knox on Tuesday.
“It’s very eye-opening to see this first-hand,” said Lily Douthitt, a staff member for Kentucky Congressman James Comer. “To be up close and personal with what the Army does and their mission and to get to talk to the soldiers and see what their day to day is like ... I never thought I would get an opportunity like this.”
They battled weather, the Field Leader Reaction Course and the Combat Fitness Exam.
One of the obstacles in the Reaction Course simulated a rescue squad for a platoon that ran out of ammunition. They had to get all of their equipment and themselves across quicksand in 17 minutes. They were only allowed to touch two five-foot poles and two planks of wood. If anyone touched the ground, they had to start the course over.
“The first obstacle, there were two tubes and we had some pieces of wood,” Douthill said. “So we had to put the wood through the tubes and get across the planks to the other side. We had some ammunition that we had to get across as well. So, we all had to work as a team to move the planks, get through the tubes, move the supplies as well to the other side.”
The goal is to take the experiences back to offices like Kentucky Representatives James Comer, Brett Guthrie and Andy Barr.
“What we're really trying to give them is a concrete event they can link back to when they think about Army,” Army Col. Daniel Gregory said. “When they're in those closed door conversations back in D.C., I hope they come back out and say you know what, the Army is really putting some effort into this. Should we support them? Absolutely.”
The training lasts until Friday.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.