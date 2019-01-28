LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Congressman James Comer announced that he will not enter the Kentucky gubernatorial race.
Comer issued a statement about his decision on Sunday on his official Twitter account.
Part of his statement reads, "As I told everyone who I spoke privately with, I had zero desire to run against a multi-millionaire incumbent Governor in a Primary regardless of how unpopular he was. I am a middle class guy who has experience in challenging wealthy, self-funding establishment candidates who run ruthless campaigns, and they are never enjoyable experiences."
You can see Comer's full statement below:
My statement regarding the 2019 Kentucky Governor Race ahead of the Tuesday filing deadline: pic.twitter.com/Vms9aZ5Bsm— James Comer (@KYComer) January 28, 2019
Comer says he plans to stay in Congress "and work to improve America."
In 2015, Comer was a front-runner for the Republican nomination for Kentucky governor, but he lost to Matt Bevin by 83 votes. Bevin would go on to win the general election.
