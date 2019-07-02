LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Search crews continue to search the Ohio River for a man who was swept away when his boat capsized Monday near downtown Louisville.
Conservation officers say several factors led to the tragedy. It is peak boating season, and Officer Jim Schreck with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources wants to share some crucial information with anyone who plans to be out on the water this summer.
"Tragedy can strike anywhere out here on the water," Schreck said.
Schreck said, even in the best conditions, boating has a lot of potential dangers.
"Conditions can change rapidly, and just as this illustrates, tragedy strikes," he said.
The boat capsized near the McAlpine Dam, throwing two passengers overboard. Both men had on life jackets, but only one was rescued. Donald Watson, 26, remains missing.
"As they went through the dam, through the gates, they were both ripped off of them," Schreck said. "One managed to cling to his life jacket and survive."
Schreck said, even with a life jacket, there are some things and areas you should always avoid.
"For this example, stay away from dams," he said. "I don't care if it's a big dam like the McAlpine Dam. Stay away from them."
Bryan Arnett, a lifelong boater who sells boats at Marine Sales and Service on River Road, said he sees first-time boat owners every week.
"You have to respect the river. You have to respect any lake, any body of water, because things can go bad fast," Arnett said.
Arnett said in addition to orientation, the dealership does test rides with every customer.
"We spend some time with them on the water," he said. "It may be a short ride, but we are showing them how things work."
Arnett said the dealership also stresses the importance of boating courses.
"Anybody can kind of walk in and buy a boat without really any instruction. We think that's a mistake," Arnett said. "You need to understand what you're doing out there."
As the recovery mission on the Ohio River continues, conservation officers are preparing for extra traffic heading into the Fourth of July.
"Even with these conditions, the water is high, but we are expecting a lot of people," Schreck said.
