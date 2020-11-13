LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Habitat for Humanity has started building its first home in the Sheppard Square development in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood.
The home is the first of five to be built in the neighborhood.
Only women are involved in the construction of the first house. It's an effort to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
The first home is being built for Tracilla Dobbins. The single mom hammered the first nail into the building.
"Knowing that you have something stable at all times instead of renting or staying at someone's house -- you have a guaranteed home to raise your kids," she said.
Dobbins recently obtained her associate degree in surgical technology.
