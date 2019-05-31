LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first phase of the $100 million reconstruction project on Louisville’s most dangerous housing projects is underway.
Crews are laying the foundation, and part of a building in the new Beecher Terrace is already taking shape. People who live in Beecher Terrace relocated for the reconstruction project, and they’ll have first priority to return when construction is completed.
Derric Easton, a former Beecher Terrace resident who will apply to live in the housing project again, is laying the foundation for his future home as a member of the construction team. One-third of the crews hired to work on the Beecher Terrace reconstruction lived in the neighborhood.
“Thirty-three percent of all new hires come from the Section 3 neighborhoods,” Messer Construction Vice President John Megibben said.
Messer Construction is in charge of the four-phase project. The first half of construction is scheduled to be completed in the fall of next year.
“It brings me some joy knowing we are making a better life for the community here,” Beecher Terrace Project Manager Alex Hunn said. “To physically be here and to be able to knock down what those perceptions and barriers are, I think takes us to a better spot, and I think that's pretty exciting for our community."
Anyone who is interested in a construction job should go to Messer Construction's white trailer at the site at 10th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard to learn more information. Megibben said no experience is necessary.
"We're very intentional about meeting them where they are," Megibben said.
